Winnipeg police
June 25, 2019 11:34 am

Missing 16-year-old girl last seen Sunday

By Online Journalist  Global News

Shauntey Houle

Winnipeg Police Service
A A

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Shauntey Houle, 16, was last seen Sunday evening on Long Plain First Nation, and police said they believe she’s travelling between Winnipeg and Long Plain.

READ MORE: Police expand search for missing Winnipegger to Manitoba town

Houle is described as 5’6″ in height with blonde-highlighted brown hair.  She has a piercing by her upper lip and a tattoo on the right side of her neck.

Police are concerned about her well-being and are asking anyone with information to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

WATCH: Missing person or just a missing purse? Mystery bundle leaves unanswered questions

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Missing
Missing Girl
missing person
Missing Teen
Winnipeg police

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.