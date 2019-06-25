Missing 16-year-old girl last seen Sunday
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.
Shauntey Houle, 16, was last seen Sunday evening on Long Plain First Nation, and police said they believe she’s travelling between Winnipeg and Long Plain.
READ MORE: Police expand search for missing Winnipegger to Manitoba town
Houle is described as 5’6″ in height with blonde-highlighted brown hair. She has a piercing by her upper lip and a tattoo on the right side of her neck.
Police are concerned about her well-being and are asking anyone with information to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
WATCH: Missing person or just a missing purse? Mystery bundle leaves unanswered questions
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.