$4,000 worth of computers stolen from Guelph high school: police

Guelph police say over $4,000 worth of computers were stolen from a high school over the weekend.

The break-in was discovered in a classroom portable on Monday, but police didn’t say which school it happened at.

No damage was reported, but several Chromebooks are now missing, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Const. Todd Weinstein at 519-824-1212 ext. 7185. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or submitted on their website.