Nova Sotia RCMP investigating 2 drive-by shootings in Colchester County

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a pair of drive-by shootings in Colchester County, the force said on Tuesday.

Police say officers responded to a call at 5:27 a.m. on Sunday, indicating a gun had been fired at a residence on Adam MacCallum Road in Onslow Mountain, N.S.

Residents had been inside the home at the time, but no one was hurt.

READ MORE: RCMP locate Brookside patient

The caller informed police that a small dark vehicle had circled back to the home after the initial incident and that shots were fired at the vehicle parked in the driveway.

During the investigation, RCMP learned that another residence on West North River Road — located less than three kilometers away — had been fired at earlier that morning.

No one was hurt in that incident.

The Mounties have searched both homes and have examined the vehicles involved in the incident.

Police say they’ve arrested two people in connection with the incident, but were later released without charge.

WATCH: Man charged with first-degree murder in 2016 shooting death of Tyler Keizer in Halifax

Officers are now asking the public to assist in their investigation of both incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 902-893-6820 or to call Crime Stoppers.