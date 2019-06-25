City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seeking man reported missing in Kirkfield area

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are searching for a man who was reported missing in the Kirkfield area.

According to police, Colin Fraser, 65, is staying at a Kirkfield residence and was seen walking north on County Road 41 north of Honeysuckle Road around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Police say Fraser has both hearing and speech impairment and does not know the area well.

Fraser is described as six feet tall and weighing 150 to 170 pounds with white-grey hair in a ponytail and a grey goatee. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a green windbreaker, a maroon T-shirt and a light-coloured fedora hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or City of Kawartha Lakes OPP directly at 705-324-6741.

