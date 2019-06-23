This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: June 23, 2019

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

The program airs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. as well as Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.

Take a look at who we’re meeting this week.

Quebec secularism bill to be challenged in court

The same day Quebec’s contentious secularism bill was adopted, activist groups announced that it will be challenged in court.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the National Council of Canadian Muslims launched a legal battle against the CAQ government’s Bill 21. They want the court to suspend the legislation and ultimately have it declared invalid.

The legal challenge will argue that the bill goes beyond provincial jurisdiction and is impossible to apply consistently.

“This is going to affect real people, their lives, their choices,” said Diane Rollert from Coalition Inclusion Québec. “Young people (of religious minorities) are saying, ‘I can’t be a teacher, I can’t be a lawyer, even if I wanted to do something else, I’m not feeling very welcomed here,'” she said.

Global’s Elysia Bryan Baynes spoke with Rollert on how this legislation is making religious minorities consider leaving Quebec.

Cannabis tax revenue lower than anticipated

According to data from Statistics Canada, the federal and provincial governments took in $186 million in tax revenue from cannabis sales during the first six months of legalization.

Robyn Gibbard, an economist with the Conference Board of Canada, said the number is less than what the government expected to earn when it put out its budget estimate last year.

During the first quarter of 2019, 73 per cent of all cannabis purchasing was done on the black market, according to Statistics Canada.

“Given that it was 100 per cent a few months ago, it’s moving in the right direction,” said Gibbard.

Global’s Elysia Bryan Baynes has more.

Montreal woman becomes a published author at 94

At 94, Sheila Barshay Goldbloom, a former social worker, mentor and volunteer, became an author.

She wrote her memoir Opening Doors on her life story, touching on immigration, feminism, her career, her community work and more.

Barshay Goldbloom recalled how she was inspired to share her story when she was speaking to her granddaughter about feminism. Her granddaughter said she was discouraged by the current gender climate, which got Barshay Goldbloom recalling how in her day she couldn’t even have her own bank account.

Most people between 20 and 30 have no knowledge on how different things were for women just a few decades ago, said Barshay Goldbloom. This inspired her to write her book.

Global’s Elysia Bryan Baynes sat down with Barshay Goldbloom to discuss her book, her life and her ambition to become an author at 94.

