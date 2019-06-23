Weather
June 23, 2019 1:30 pm

Manitoba flood forecaster Alf Warkentin dies after battle with cancer

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

Manitoba government flood forecaster Alf Warkentin talks to media about recent flood updates on Saturday July 2, 2005 in Winnipeg. Homeowners along the Red River breathed a sigh of relief as water levels stabilized Saturday, but officials warned that another deluge like the one that recently hit the region could put their properties at risk again. (CP PHOTO/Winnipeg Free Press - Mike Aporius)

CP PHOTO/Winnipeg Free Press - Mike Aporius
A man who became a household name after guiding the province through major flood events has died.

Alf Warkentin became Manitoba’s first flood forecaster in 1969 — a position he held for 41 years.

He spent decades reviewing snowpack and predicting river flows across the province.

Warkentin was known for being able to rattle off dates and statistics going back years. He continued to offer consulting and guidance well after retirement.

Warkentin passed at age 77.

