Manitoba flood forecaster Alf Warkentin dies after battle with cancer

A man who became a household name after guiding the province through major flood events has died.

Alf Warkentin became Manitoba’s first flood forecaster in 1969 — a position he held for 41 years.

He spent decades reviewing snowpack and predicting river flows across the province.

Warkentin was known for being able to rattle off dates and statistics going back years. He continued to offer consulting and guidance well after retirement.

Warkentin passed at age 77.