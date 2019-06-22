It’ll be cheaper to get ‘cultured’ now in Hamilton!

Tourism Hamilton, in partnership with the Hamilton, Halton, Brant Regional Tourism Organization and four of Hamilton’s most popular cultural attractions, has just launched a new way to do it.

‘Hamilton Culture Pass’ invites the public to get discounts and added value incentives on online purchases of combined admission to the Art Gallery of Hamilton, Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum, Dundurn National Historic Site and Royal Botanical Gardens.

With the purchase of the pass, you’ll save 15% on admission to Hamilton’s top cultural attractions and receive free souvenirs and discounts on gift shop purchases and at participating restaurants all summer long.

The new ticket is designed to beef up tourism in Hamilton and elevate public awareness to the many amazing cultural attractions, restaurants and hotels.

Some quick facts:

The Art Gallery of Hamilton is the oldest and largest gallery in southwestern Ontario with over 10,000 works in its permanent collection.

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum houses a collection of almost 50 aircraft and displays – all dedicated to Canada’s rich military aviation history from World War II to present day.

Dundurn National Historic Site includes a large stately home built in the 1830s, a 2-acre kitchen garden, The Hamilton Military Museum and The Coach House which houses ‘The Castle Shop’.

Royal Botanical Gardens is Canada’s largest botanical garden comprised of 2,700 acres of cultivated garden areas, nature sanctuaries and walking trails.

Hamilton attracts six million visitors annually who spend an estimated $530 million.

Go to http://www.tourismhamilton.com/culturepass for more details.