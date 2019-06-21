Missing Selkirk woman last heard from June 13
Selkirk RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
Druscilla Kirkwood, 30, last spoke with her family on the evening of June 13, police said.
She’s described as 5’3″, 135 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue zip-up hoodie and rainbow-coloured leggings.
Police said Kirkwood is believed to be in either Thompson or Winnipeg.
Anyone with information is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
