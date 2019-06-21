Winnipeg man in custody after shotgun incident near elementary school
Police have arrested a 53-year-old Winnipeg man after they received a tip about a person with a shotgun on the roof of a Guelph Street house Thursday afternoon.
As a result, nearby Harrow School was put into a hold and secure.
Police arrested the man a short time later when he left the house.
The firearm, which turned out to be a single-shot 12-gauge shotgun, was seized by police.
Alviso Carmine Lanzelotti faces a number of firearms-related charges and was detained in custody.
