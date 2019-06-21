Thunder Bay police search for missing nine month pregnant woman

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are searching for a pregnant woman who’s been missing for more than a week.

Twenty-six-year-old Shera Crane is described as an Indigenous woman, five feet six inches tall, with brown eyes and reddish dyed hair with brown roots.

Police say she hasn’t been heard from since June 11, and is nine months pregnant.

They say she was reported missing on Thursday, and they’re urging anyone with information to contact them.