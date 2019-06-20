Blue Jays defeat the Los Angeles Angels 7-5

TORONTO – Billy McKinney hit a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Los Angeles Angels 7-5.

Teoscar Hernandez, Eric Sogard and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also had homers for the Blue Jays (27-48).

Nick Kingham (2-1) picked up the victory after pitching in the 10th inning.

Toronto starter Clayton Richard left the game in line for a win, but Albert Pujols’s sacrifice fly RBI in the seventh inning stopped him from getting his first win of the season. He went five innings plus one batter and allowed four runs on six hits and walked two batters while striking out two.

Luis Rengifo drove in three runs including a two-run homer for the Angels (38-38), which failed to complete a four-game sweep in Toronto.

Ty Buttrey (4-4) collected the loss, after surrending the McKinney homer.

The Blue Jays opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when Cavan Biggio hit a sacrifice fly to centre field, which was deep enough to score Sogard from third base for a 1-0 lead. The very next batter, Hernandez would unload on a 3-1 fastball from Suarez to right field for a two-run homer and Toronto led 3-0.

In the second inning, Rengifo jumped on a 1-1 fastball pitch from Richard to left field for a two-run homer, which cut Toronto’s lead to 3-2.

Later in the inning, Sogard hit a solo shot to right field which gave Toronto a 4-2 lead.

In the fifth frame, Wilfredo Tovar hit an RBI ground-out which put Toronto’s lead down to 4-3. But in the bottom half, Gurriel hit a solo homer to right-field, which restored Toronto’s two-run lead to 5-3.

In the sixth inning, Rengifo would pick up his third RBI of the game, a single with the bases loaded to cut Toronto’s lead to 5-4.

In the seventh inning, Pujols hit a sac fly RBI which tied the game 5-5.

Notes: Before the game, the Blue Jays reinstated right-handed pitcher Ken Giles from the 10-day injured list. Toronto optioned Justin Shafer to Triple-A Buffalo to make room for Giles on the 25-man roster. Angels center fielder Mike Trout reached base in his 16th consecutive game in Toronto.