4 people stabbed near York University, 1 person in custody: police

York Regional Police say four people have been stabbed in an industrial area not far from York University.

Police said they were called to the area of Keele Street and Steeles Avenue West shortly before 5 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

A police spokesperson told Global News that four people have since been transported from the scene with injuries ranging from moderate to minor.

One person, a male, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers said it is still very early in the investigation and there is no word on what the motive was behind the stabbing.

Investigators added there is no concern for public safety.

