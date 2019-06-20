Canada
June 20, 2019

Passenger dies in two-vehicle collision in Antigonish County

A passenger has died following a two-vehicle collision in Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County on Thursday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash on Highway 7 in Saltsprings, N.S., was reported at around 4:20 p.m.

Few details have been released, but police confirmed that one person died in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Police say Highway 7 between Saltsprings and Lochaber is closed in both directions, and is expected to reopen in several hours.

Motorists are being asked to use either Highway 316 through Goshen or Addington Forks Road to navigate around the scene.

