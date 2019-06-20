Firefighters say no one hurt in massive West Vancouver blaze

West Vancouver firefighters say no one was injured in a large fire that gutted a home in the North Shore community on Wednesday.

Flames from the blaze in the 1100-block of Hillside Road in the British Properties were visible from as far away as downtown Vancouver.

West Vancouver Fire and Rescue says the fire spread quickly through the home’s attic and consumed much of the roof.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

