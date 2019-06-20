Canada
June 20, 2019 12:30 pm

SIU declares death of woman at Gananoque police station due to natural causes

By Online Reporter  Global News

The Special Investigations Unit has cleared officers of any wrongdoing in the sudden death of a woman at a Gananoque police station.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has declared that a sudden death at the Gananoque police station was due to natural causes.
In the early afternoon of May 24, a 63-year-old woman was at the Gananoque Police Service station to make a report concerning a family member and a missing vehicle, SIU says.
While speaking with a police officer in an interview room, the woman suddenly collapsed.
According to the SIU, firefighters and paramedics soon arrived, and the woman was taken to hospital, where she passed away.
It has since been determined that the woman’s cause of death was atherosclerotic coronary artery disease.
The SIU has closed the investigation and found no fault to any police officer.

