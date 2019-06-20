Canada
June 20, 2019 9:24 am
Updated: June 20, 2019 10:40 am

Missing man John Richards found safe: Calgary police

By Online Reporter  Global News

John Gordon Richards, 61, was last seen on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at approximately 6:10 p.m.

Calgary Police Service handout
A A

UPDATE: On Thursday at 8:30 a.m. Calgary police issued a news release saying John Richards had been safely located.

Calgary police are hoping to find a man reported missing on Tuesday.

John Gordon Richards, 61, was last seen leaving a home in the 7100 block of Coach Hill Road Southwest at around 6:10 p.m.

READ MORE: Calgary police say woman reported missing June 14 found safe

Police say Richards suffers from a medical condition and they are “concerned for his welfare.”

He is described as five feet eight inches tall and weighing 230 pounds with grey hair, a moustache and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, blue shorts and a baseball hat.

READ MORE: Missing woman last seen in Discovery Ridge safely located — Calgary police

In a Wednesday news release, police said Richards may be driving a blue 2015 Chrysler 200 with Alberta licence plate ZVF 408.

Richards is known to frequent the Grey Eagle Casino, Deerfoot Inn and Casino and Cowboys Casino.

Anyone with information on Richard’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary
Calgary missing
Calgary missing man
Calgary missing person
Calgary Police
Calgary Police Service
Coach Hill Road
CPS
John Gordon Richards
John Richards
Missing
Missing Man
missing person

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.