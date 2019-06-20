Missing man John Richards found safe: Calgary police

UPDATE: On Thursday at 8:30 a.m. Calgary police issued a news release saying John Richards had been safely located.

Calgary police are hoping to find a man reported missing on Tuesday.

John Gordon Richards, 61, was last seen leaving a home in the 7100 block of Coach Hill Road Southwest at around 6:10 p.m.

Police say Richards suffers from a medical condition and they are “concerned for his welfare.”

He is described as five feet eight inches tall and weighing 230 pounds with grey hair, a moustache and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, blue shorts and a baseball hat.

In a Wednesday news release, police said Richards may be driving a blue 2015 Chrysler 200 with Alberta licence plate ZVF 408.

Richards is known to frequent the Grey Eagle Casino, Deerfoot Inn and Casino and Cowboys Casino.

Anyone with information on Richard’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.