Kingston police investigating downtown shooting

Kingston police are looking for a suspect after officers recently became aware of a shooting that reportedly occurred in the early morning hours of June 2, according to a news release.

Police say a man shot another man with a handgun at a home on Rideau Street in downtown Kingston.

According to police, the man received minor injuries, did not go to the hospital and did not report the incident to law enforcement.

Police say they only learned of the incident a week and a half after it happened due to tips they had received in the meantime.

Officers are still trying to identify the man who is allegedly responsible for the shooting. They are also looking for witnesses to the event.

The shooter has been described as more than six feet tall. According to police, he was reportedly wearing dark clothing with a cover over his face. Police add that he may have been travelling with a woman, who was reportedly wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt that said “Puma” in white lettering on the front.

Police say they don’t believe the woman entered the home but that she may have been in a nearby non-descript vehicle.

Kingston police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Kingston police major crime unit.

To provide tips anonymously, call the general number at 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and ask to remain anonymous.