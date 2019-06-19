Missing 12-year-old girl last seen in North End

Winnipeg police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl, who was last seen Tuesday morning in the city’s North End.

Kassandra Leveque as described as 5’3″ with a thin build and brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and white crop top, and black runners.

Police are concerned for her well-being, and ask anyone with information to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

