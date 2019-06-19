Kenora robbery suspect’s death in a Winnipeg hospital under investigation

The circumstances around an Ontario robbery suspect’s death in a Winnipeg hospital are being investigated by Ontario’s police watchdog.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the 35-year-old man was arrested by Ontario Provincial Police for a June 10 break and enter to a business on Park Street in Kenora.

Following his arrest, the man was transported to a Kenora hospital for treatment, before being airlifted to hospital in Winnipeg, where he later died.

A post-mortem was done in Winnipeg Monday, and three SIU investigators and a forensic expert have been assigned to investigate.

The SIU investigates cases involving Ontario police when there have been reports of death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.

