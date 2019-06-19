N.B. man charged following stabbing at a graduation party
A 19-year-old man from northern New Brunswick has been charged following a stabbing at a graduation party in Chaplin Island, near Miramichi.
RCMP say they responded to the report of a disturbance on Chaplin Island Road Tuesday afternoon.
They say a 16-year-old boy had suffered from what appeared to be a stab wound.
The youth was transported to hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and released.
Nineteen-year-old Ashton Ward of the Metepenagiag First Nation has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of probation.
Ward remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court for a bail hearing on Thursday.
