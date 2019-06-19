Crime
June 19, 2019 11:56 am

N.B. man charged following stabbing at a graduation party

By Staff The Canadian Press

A 19-year-old man from northern New Brunswick has been charged following a stabbing at a graduation party in Chaplin Island, near Miramichi.

RCMP say they responded to the report of a disturbance on Chaplin Island Road Tuesday afternoon.

They say a 16-year-old boy had suffered from what appeared to be a stab wound.

The youth was transported to hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Nineteen-year-old Ashton Ward of the Metepenagiag First Nation has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of probation.

Ward remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court for a bail hearing on Thursday.

