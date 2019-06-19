Peterborough man accused of using stolen credit card at convenience store

A Peterborough man faces fraud charges involving a stolen credit card.

On Monday, police were informed that woman had her wallet with a credit card while at a George Street North store. Police say the victim discovered her credit card had been used the same day at a Hunter St. W. convenience store.

The investigation led to the identity of a suspect.

Police say the suspect later attended the police station where he was placed under arrest.

Johnathan Wayne Gordon, 32, of Aylmer Street North, is charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 25.

