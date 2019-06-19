Peterborough man accused of using stolen credit card at convenience store
A Peterborough man faces fraud charges involving a stolen credit card.
On Monday, police were informed that woman had her wallet with a credit card while at a George Street North store. Police say the victim discovered her credit card had been used the same day at a Hunter St. W. convenience store.
READ MORE: Peterborough woman scammed out of $13,000 involving Google Play gift cards
The investigation led to the identity of a suspect.
Police say the suspect later attended the police station where he was placed under arrest.
Johnathan Wayne Gordon, 32, of Aylmer Street North, is charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and failure to comply with a probation order.
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 25.
WATCH: SALT helps seniors navigate frauds and scams
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.