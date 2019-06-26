What’s open, what’s closed in Peterborough for 2019 Canada Day weekend

It’s time to celebrate as a country with the Canada Day long weekend.

Here’s a look at whose doors will be open and whose will be closed in Peterborough this weekend. All banks, government offices and the Lansdowne Place mall in Peterborough are closed on Canada Day.

Municipal services

Garbage, recycling, green waste collection: No change Canada Day for collection. The hazardous household waste facility will be closed, but the recycling drop-off depot will remain open on Canada Day.

County/city Bensfort Road landfill site: Open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., closed Sunday and Canada Day

Peterborough Transit: Regular hours on Saturday and Sunday, holiday schedule on Canada Day from 8 a.m. to 7:20 p.m. Route hours are available on the city’s website.

Peterborough Public Library: Closed on Canada Day

City of Peterborough daycares: Closed on Canada Day

Public works: Office closed for Canada Day long weekend, but the public works telephone (705-745-1386) is answered 24 hours a day.

Visitor information centre: Open on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Canada Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Canada Day — The top 10 cheapest destinations from Canada’s major cities, according to Kayak

Recreation/Attractions

Arenas: Evinrude Centre, Northcrest Arena and Memorial Centre will be closed, while the Kinsmen Civic Centre will be open from noon to 10 p.m.

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Open on Saturday, Sunday and Canada Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. and Canada Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Galaxy Cinemas (320 Water St.): Open on Canada Day

Lakeview Bowl (109 George St.): Open on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed on Canada Day

Mapleridge Recreation Centre (1085 Brealey Dr.): Open on Canada Day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Peterborough Bowlerama (845 Chemong Rd.): Open Saturday and Sunday (noon – 8 p.m.) and Canada Day noon to 4 p.m.

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Open on Saturday, Sunday and Canada Day from noon to 5 p.m.

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre: Open on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Canada Day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., with fun swims from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Peterborough YMCA: Open on Saturday, Sunday and Canada Day from 7 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Trent-Severn Waterway: Open on Saturday, Sunday and Canada Day from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

READ MORE: New stat holiday proposed to mark Indigenous reconciliation set for Sept. 30

Alcohol

The Beer Store: All Beer Stores are closed on Canada Day. Select stores have adjusted hours for Sunday.

LCBO: All LCBO stores will be closed on Canada Day.