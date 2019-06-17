Police investigating following 3-vehicle crash in Summerland

An SUV plowed into two other vehicles in Summerland on Friday morning, according to RCMP.

Police said the driver of a Ford Expedition lost control of the vehicle after dropping off a passenger in a parking lot of the 9500-block of Main Street.

“The Ford Expedition, possibly suffering from mechanical issues, began to rev up uncontrollably, resulting in the driver being unable to stop it from driving across the road,” Const. James Grandy said in a news release.

“The vehicle struck a sign, and then collided into two other vehicles in an adjacent parking lot.”

The passengers of two other vehicles sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said one of the drivers was rescued by the Summerland Fire Department, and all of the vehicles were severely damaged.

“At this time in the morning, several students were being dropped off and walking into school. It is very fortunate no one else was injured as a result,” Grandy said.

Police said the vehicle would likely be examined for mechanical problems.