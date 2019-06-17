June 22 – Atria Retirement Communities

When you daydream about your retirement, it probably doesn’t include worrying about health care, all meals, transportation and social activities. And they shouldn’t be factors when you are retired either!

Atria Retirement Communities are all inclusive independent living. Taking care of everything you need, so you can focus on YOU!

Join experts from Churchill Manor and Ironwood Estates On Talk to the Experts when they’ll provide answers to your questions to the important topics of retirement living and the options. Talk to the Experts this Saturday on 630 CHED.