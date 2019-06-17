No sign of missing man in four months: Thompson RCMP

A Thompson man RCMP describe ass “very transient in nature” has been missing for the past four months.

Thompson RCMP were notified Tuesday that Blaine Ashley Birkholz, 50, hadn’t been seen or heard from by his family since earlier this year.

Birkholz is described as 5’10”, 180 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police believe he may be in Winnipeg, The Pas or Thompson.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP 204-677-6911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Thompson #rcmpmb seeking public assistance in locating 50yo Blaine Birkholz who hasn’t been seen by his family in over 4 months. He may be in the city of Winnipeg, The Pas or Thompson. Have info? Call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. pic.twitter.com/Br7aqXnlYX — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 17, 2019

