Mike’s Monday Outlook: one more round of spring showers before summer

It was a damp to soaking weekend around southern Manitoba.

Here are some of the rainfall totals released by Environment and Climate Change Canada from their sites as well as from the Manitoba Agricultural Weather Network.

From Friday at 6 a.m. to Monday at 6 a.m. (totals in mm)

WINNIPEG INTL AIRPORT 4

WINNIPEG THE FORKS 8

BRANDON 24

STEINBACH 10

PORTAGE SOUTHPORT 6

WINKLER 13

DAUPHIN 3

ARGUE 76

SOURIS 65

BOISSEVAIN 54

MINTO 53

NINETTE 51

KOLA 50

KENTON 49

MCAULEY 48

MINIOTA 44

MOUNTAINSIDE 42

CARTWRIGHT 42

KILLARNEY 41

DAND 40

ALEXANDER 35

HAMIOTA 35

RIVERS 34

WAWANESA 34

ST. LAZARE 33

VIRDEN 32

SINCLAIR 30

WASKADA 30

BIRTLE 30

BALDUR 29

RUSSELL 28

INGLIS 27

DELORAINE 26

NEWDALE 24

MELITA 24

MINNEDOSA 23

HOLLAND 22

SNOWFLAKE 22

WINDYGATES 22

CLEARWATER 22

FORREST 22

FINDLAY 21

SOMERSET 21

GLENBORO 21

As you can see, Winnipeg didn’t get a ton of rain but some spots like Argue, Man. had over 70 mm. That’s nearly a month’s worth of rain in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg will not be playing catch up in the rain department early this week and the communities who were drenched over the weekend will have a chance to dry out a bit for at least a few days.

While a few drops of rain may still fall Monday afternoon, essentially the rain is done for the day.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be quiet around southern Manitoba as high pressure builds around the eastern prairies and low pressure builds towards the west.

Weather models have varying opinions on when rain will arrive as well as the amounts that could fall but more rain coming looks likely before the weekend.

As of Monday morning, a good bet for when we’ll get more rain will be Thursday, the last full day of spring as summer officially begins on Friday.