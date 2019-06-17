Mike’s Monday Outlook: one more round of spring showers before summer
It was a damp to soaking weekend around southern Manitoba.
Here are some of the rainfall totals released by Environment and Climate Change Canada from their sites as well as from the Manitoba Agricultural Weather Network.
From Friday at 6 a.m. to Monday at 6 a.m. (totals in mm)
- WINNIPEG INTL AIRPORT 4
- WINNIPEG THE FORKS 8
- BRANDON 24
- STEINBACH 10
- PORTAGE SOUTHPORT 6
- WINKLER 13
- DAUPHIN 3
- ARGUE 76
- SOURIS 65
- BOISSEVAIN 54
- MINTO 53
- NINETTE 51
- KOLA 50
- KENTON 49
- MCAULEY 48
- MINIOTA 44
- MOUNTAINSIDE 42
- CARTWRIGHT 42
- KILLARNEY 41
- DAND 40
- ALEXANDER 35
- HAMIOTA 35
- RIVERS 34
- WAWANESA 34
- ST. LAZARE 33
- VIRDEN 32
- SINCLAIR 30
- WASKADA 30
- BIRTLE 30
- BALDUR 29
- RUSSELL 28
- INGLIS 27
- DELORAINE 26
- NEWDALE 24
- MELITA 24
- MINNEDOSA 23
- HOLLAND 22
- SNOWFLAKE 22
- WINDYGATES 22
- CLEARWATER 22
- FORREST 22
- FINDLAY 21
- SOMERSET 21
- GLENBORO 21
As you can see, Winnipeg didn’t get a ton of rain but some spots like Argue, Man. had over 70 mm. That’s nearly a month’s worth of rain in Winnipeg.
Winnipeg will not be playing catch up in the rain department early this week and the communities who were drenched over the weekend will have a chance to dry out a bit for at least a few days.
While a few drops of rain may still fall Monday afternoon, essentially the rain is done for the day.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be quiet around southern Manitoba as high pressure builds around the eastern prairies and low pressure builds towards the west.
Weather models have varying opinions on when rain will arrive as well as the amounts that could fall but more rain coming looks likely before the weekend.
As of Monday morning, a good bet for when we’ll get more rain will be Thursday, the last full day of spring as summer officially begins on Friday.
