3 facing drug charges after 2 separate incidents in Huntsville: OPP

OPP say three people are facing drug charges following two separate incidents that occurred on Saturday night and early Sunday evening in Huntsville.

During the first incident, on Saturday at 10 p.m., police say a 48-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were charged with cocaine possession after a routine traffic stop on Main Street West.

The two will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Huntsville on July 7.

During the second incident, on Sunday at 5:30 p.m., OPP say a 39-year-old man was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and operating a vehicle while prohibited.

The man was charged following a traffic stop, which officers say they conducted as a result of a traffic complaint.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.