Oakville man arrested after allegedly shooting up neighbour’s vehicles

Police have charged a 33-year old man after he allegedly shot up two vehicles in an Oakville neighbourhood driveway.

Halton police say they got a call on Sunday around 10:30 p.m. from a residence near Fourth Line and Upper Middle Road West complaining about a person shooting vehicles with an air gun.

Officers on the scene say a pursuit began not long after their arrival, as the suspect reportedly took off in a car.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, police say the suspect refused and the chase continued into Mississauga.

The chase reportedly ended when a municipal public transit bus driver blocked the vehicle’s path at Lakeshore Road and Hurontario Street in Mississauga.

After searching the suspect’s vehicle, police say officers discovered a loaded, CO2-powered pellet gun and a seven-inch knife.

The 33-year-old man was taken to hospital for minor injuries before being transported to an Oakville police station, according to police.

Mostafa Ragab of Oakville has been charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000, flight from police, assault with intent to resist arrest and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Halton police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2260.