Winnipeg cops find loaded gun on fleeing man near Talbot Avenue
Winnipeg police found a loaded gun and took a local man into custody after an incident Sunday night.
Police said they were answering a call about a suspicious vehicle near Talbot Avenue and Brazier Street around 10 p.m.
They stopped the vehicle and asked one of the people inside to get out of the car — at which point, the man ran off.
Police chased him on foot and eventually took him into custody with the help of a taser. The man was searched and officers uncovered a loaded 9mm handgun and ammunition.
Buchannan Eyolfson, 34, has been arrested and is in custody.
