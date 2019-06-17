Crime
June 17, 2019 12:15 pm

Police cruiser damaged as Waterloo officers apprehend occupants of reportedly stolen vehicle

Waterloo Regional Police arrested two people Saturday night after a vehicle struck a police cruiser.

A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle was damaged on Saturday night after a pair of suspects attempted to evade capture, according to police.

Police say the reportedly stolen vehicle was spotted on Davenport Road at around 11:15 p.m.

The vehicle allegedly attempted to take off, but police implemented a tire deflation device. Police say the car continued for a short distance before it struck a police cruiser and came to a stop.

A 23-year-old man from Guelph and a 23-year-old woman from Waterloo were arrested and charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

