June 17, 2019 6:41 am
Updated: June 17, 2019 7:41 am

Sentencing of Winnipeg man found guilty of killing city transit driver begins Monday

Brian Kyle Thomas was found guilty in January of killing Irvine Jubal Fraser in the early morning of Feb 14, 2017.

Sentencing is scheduled to begin Monday morning for the Winnipeg man found guilty of killing a city transit driver.

A jury found Brian Kyle Thomas guilty of fatally stabbing bus driver Irvine Jubal Fraser on Valentine’s Day 2017.

Fraser died of multiple stab wounds after an altercation with Thomas that began on the transit bus, which was parked at the University of Manitoba campus.

A jury found Thomas guilty of second-degree murder in January.

The conviction comes with a minimum 10-year sentence before eligibility of parole. The maximum sentence is 25 years.

The sentencing begins on Monday at 10 am.

