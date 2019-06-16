Man critically injured after daylight stabbing at Stockyards: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man is in critical condition after a daylight stabbing in the Stockyards district.

Officers responded just after 1 p.m. to the area of Old Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West.

Investigators said a man was found with serious stab wounds.

Paramedics told Global News the victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There’s currently no suspect information available and the investigation remains ongoing.

