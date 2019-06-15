Newfoundland police warn of convicted sex offender living near St. John’s

Police in Newfoundland are warning the public that a convicted sex offender is considered a risk to the community after serving a federal sentence for violent crimes against young women and girls.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says in a news release that Dennis Murphy is living in the Paradise area near St. John’s, N.L., after completing a federal sentence in New Brunswick.

The police force says there are “reasonable grounds” to fear Murphy might commit another sexual offence and the advisory is part of the RNC’s duty to inform the public.

The release says Murphy has committed offences against “vulnerable females” under the age of 18 by supplying them with drugs and alcohol.

Murphy’s court-ordered conditions of release include a curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and a ban on contact with people under 18.

The RNC says citizens should take precautionary measures if they spot Murphy – described as a white man in his late 50s, with an average build and balding grey hair – but vigilante actions will not be tolerated.