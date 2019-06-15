19-year-old student stabbed after fight over limo in downtown Vancouver

A fight over a limo in downtown Vancouver ended with a 19-year-old in the hospital with stab wounds early Saturday morning.

Vancouver police said two groups of teens got into a dispute over a limo for hire on Seymour Street near Dunsmuir Street just after 3 a.m.

WATCH: (Aired Jan. 26) No charges yet in fatal 2018 stabbing of Vancouver nightclub promoter

The dispute between the two groups, who police said did not know each other, turned violent and the 19-year-old international student was stabbed.

He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in stable condition.

READ MORE: Vancouver police arrest suspect in Andy Livingstone Park stabbing

Another man around the same age suffered a minor injury from a punch, but declined medical attention.

The rest of the young men fled the scene before officers arrived, but were arrested a short time later and remain in custody. It’s not yet clear how many people were arrested.

READ MORE: Suspect in custody after triple stabbing in Downtown Eastside

Police say the incident appears isolated and there’s no risk to public safety.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation, including witness accounts or cellphone video, is asked to contact Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers.