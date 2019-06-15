Winnipeg Police request public assistance in locating 15-year-old girl

Winnipeg Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say Julia Flett was last heard from on June 9 and is known to frequent the central area of Winnipeg.

Flett is described as Indigenous, standing 5′ 5″, with a thin to medium build. She has dark long hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned about her well-being and are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.