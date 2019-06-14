Delta man faces multiple charges for assault with weapon, uttering threats

A Delta man is facing nearly a dozen charges, including assault with a weapon and uttering threats, in connection with a weeks-long investigation.

Delta Police said Friday it began investigating after a victim and a third party came forward with allegations of assault and threats in March of this year.

The incidents occurred in Ladner between March 17 and March 30 and involved two victims, who were reportedly known to the suspect.

WATCH: (Aired Feb. 21) Delta police officer hailed as hero in school attack

Wyatt James Culbertson, a 38-year-old Delta resident, faces 11 charges including five counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and two counts of assault.

He also faces a charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle.

READ MORE: Suspect charged, victims recovering after stabbing outside Delta elementary school

Police say Culbertson has since been released on a number of conditions, including residing and staying within a specific residence unless given written permission by his bail supervisor.

He also cannot have any contact with the victims, possess or consume alcohol or drugs, possess any weapons, or be in the company of a sex trade worker.

READ MORE: Delta police warn of overseas sextortion scam targeting teen boys and men

In addition to the above charges, Culbertson is also facing a charge from May of breaching those conditions.

Culbertson is next due to appear in court on June 20.