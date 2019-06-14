Brantford police arrest teen wanted for stabbing that sent man to hospital in critical condition

Brantford police say they’ve arrested a young suspect wanted for a stabbing incident in April.

Investigators say the 17-year-old, whose name is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (S.C. 2002, c. 1) was “arrested without incident” on Thursday at a residence on Dalhousie Street.

The teen faces charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

According to police, the stabbing took place the afternoon of Monday, April 22, on Kennedy Street, near Sydenham.

The assault sent a 41-year-old man to hospital with critical injuries.

Detectives say the suspect and victim were known to each other.

Anyone who may have information is requested to contact Det. Jason Sinning of the Major Crime Unit at

519-756-7050 ext. 2265.

