This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: June 15, 2019

New ovarian and endometrial cancer screening test

The Research Institute at the MUHC has teamed up with researchers at Johns Hopkins Hospital for the DOvEE Project, a new screening test that detects cancer early on.

Dr. Lucy Gilbert spoke about the subtle symptoms that women should be looking out for, such as lack of appetite, fatigue and needing to go to the bathroom more often.

Women tend to be dismissive of the early detection signs, said Gilbert.

The researchers are looking for women aged 45-75 to try a specialized new early detection test called PapSEEK.

Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes spoke to a patient about her journey as well as Gilbert about the initiative.

New study says more men are working themselves to an early grave

All work and no sleep is affecting men’s health, says the Canadian Men’s Health Foundation.

A new study from the foundation finds that an increasing number of men are stressed and not sleeping. The study finds that 81 per cent of Canadian men are experiencing high work-related stress, and 60 per cent of those men say it leads to sleepless nights.

That can be a deadly combination, said the foundation’s Cassandra McCrory.

“Men put a particular emphasis on the pride they take at work and at working hard,” said McCrory. “[They are] giving 110, 120 per cent or more and it’s becoming taxing on their health and well-being.”

Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes has more with McCrory about the small changes men can make to lead healthier lives.

Polaroid art: New McCord exhibit delves into photography

A new travelling exhibit that will run through September opened this week at the McCord Museum.

The project features world-renowned artists such as Andy Warhol, Robert Mapplethorpe and David Hockney.

The exhibit explores the intersection of science, art, technology and artisanship, said one of the curators, Deborah G. Douglas.

The Polaroid Project: At The Intersection of Art and Technology presents the original works of 100 celebrated international artists of the 20th century.

Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes has more with Douglas and fellow exhibit curator Barbara P. Hitchcock.

