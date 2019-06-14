Missing St. Pierre-Jolys teen last seen at The Forks
RCMP in St. Pierre-Jolys are looking for a missing teen.
Luke Emery Sumner, 17, was last seen in Winnipeg June 7, getting on a bus at The Forks around 9:30 p.m.
Police said they believe Sumner is still in the city.
He’s described as 5’6″, 115 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black sweater, and a red belt.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
