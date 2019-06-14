Vancouver Police search for missing senior with dementia

Vancouver Police are asking the public for help to locate a vulnerable man who disappeared Thursday from his East Vancouver neighbourhood.

79-year-old King Cheung hasn’t been seen or heard from since 3 p.m. Thursday, when he left his home near Joyce Street and Kingsway Avenue in the Killarney area.

Police and Mr. Cheung’s family are concerned for his safety.

Mr. Cheung speaks only Cantonese. He walks with a limp, but is quite fit and frequents Kensington Park. He may appear confused as a result of dementia.

Mr. Cheung is approximately 5’6” tall, with a slim build, and short salt-and-pepper hair. He is a smoker, and hasn’t shaved for a couple of weeks, so he may appear scruffy. He was last seen dressed in a beige t-shirt and dark pants.

Anyone who sees Mr. Cheung should call 911 immediately so he can be safely returned home.