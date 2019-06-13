Hamilton police say ‘use of force’ incidents steady year to year

The latest report into the use of force by Hamilton police in 2018 didn’t see much change compared to previous years.

Statistics presented to the city’s police services board on Thursday showed 233 incidents last year in which force was used by a Hamilton police officer, slightly lower than the 10-year average of 235.

In the 233 incidents, there were 28 discharges of a firearm with all but two involving the euthanizing of an animal.

Officers pointed a firearm at an individual 125 times in 2018, which is exactly the same number as compared to 2017.

READ MORE: Hamilton man arrested after allegedly pointing a flare gun inside a Tim Hortons

Conductive energy weapons (Tasers) were deployed 164 times by police last year, but only discharged 57 times.

The number of times a handgun was drawn stood out in 2018 data compared to 2017, increasing 105 per cent.

However, the report reveals that a handgun drawn is typically less severe than a firearm pointed.

A handgun drawn typically represents “pistols are drawn prior to a dynamic entry or building search and this is witnessed by members of the public,” according to the document.

However, a firearm pointed is described as “types of incidents where a service pistol is removed from its holster (or rifle, shotgun, etc.) and

pointed at a member of the public.”

READ MORE: Hamilton police raid home, arrest 17-year-old with pump-action shotgun

In a police report, the latter would be used by an officer instead of the term handgun drawn.

During Thursday’s presentation, Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger suggested the handgun drawn number appears more dire to the public than it actually is.

“I think there is a presumption that there is much more force applied than there actually is,” said Eisenberger.

The use of force report is based on reports filed by officers in accordance to the Ontario Police Services Act Regulation 926 Sec. 14.5(1) which mandates officers to submit reports when a particular use of force option is utilized.

WATCH: (May 31, 2019) Hamilton police on scene for a homicide investigation on Sherman Avenue at Barton Street