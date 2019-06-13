Lil Nas X Will Be Headlining At The 2019 Calgary Stampede
For the first time ever, Lil Nas X is set to take his horse to the Old Town Road… of Calgary, Alberta, on Friday, July 12th.
He will be performing at the Cowboys Music Festival Tent just outside the Calgary Stampede grounds.
View this post on Instagram
OLD TOWN ROAD! 🐎 OLD TOWN ROAD! 🐎 • This rising legend has THE #1 SONG IN THE WORLD and has just been certified 8X PLATINUM! 🔥 For the first time EVER in Canada…. • @lilnasx will be ridin’ into the #cowboysmusicfestival Tent on Friday, July 12th! 🎉 • Our presale goes live tomorrow at 2PM SHARP! 🤠 Want first access to tickets? Check out the LINK IN OUR BIO 😎 • Tag a friend to win the first pair of tickets 😜 Make sure you’re following us to win #BeALegend Winner will be picked tomorrow at 1:45PM
I don’t know about you but even though in this video are little kids I can only assume that the intensity of the crowd will be about the same level of hype.
We had Jojo Mason in the studio the other day and he happened to slip up and tell us that he had added “Old Town Road” to his set list- so of course, we got him to sing it for us. It was amazing.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.