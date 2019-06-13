Global News
June 13, 2019 3:03 pm
Updated: June 13, 2019 4:01 pm

Lil Nas X Will Be Headlining At The 2019 Calgary Stampede

By Alberta Radio Content and Social Coordinator  Global News

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Nas X performs onstage during day 3 of the 2019 CMA Music Festival on June 8, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

For the first time ever, Lil Nas X is set to take his horse to the Old Town Road… of Calgary, Alberta, on Friday, July 12th.

He will be performing at the Cowboys Music Festival Tent just outside the Calgary Stampede grounds.

 

I don’t know about you but even though in this video are little kids I can only assume that the intensity of the crowd will be about the same level of hype.

 

We had Jojo Mason in the studio the other day and he happened to slip up and tell us that he had added “Old Town Road” to his set list- so of course, we got him to sing it for us. It was amazing.
