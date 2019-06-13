Okanagan weather: 30 degree heat for Father’s Day weekend

Thirty-degree heat returned to the Okanagan on Wednesday afternoon.

And, after dipping to 13 degrees to start the day on Thursday in the sun, sizzling 30-degree readings managed to return as early as the noon hour in the Valley.

After a sunny start, cumulus clouds bubbled up mid-morning with a risk of severe storms in the Shuswap, where Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the potential of large hail, strong winds and heavy rain in storms late Thursday.

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the #Shuswap & South Thompson for conditions favourable for the development of severe storms with damaging wind gusts, large hail & heavy rain @GlobalOkanagan #Kelowna #bcstorm #Okanagan #Kamloops pic.twitter.com/gCZqPuXror — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 13, 2019

Once the risk of storms in the Shuswap and along the ridgetop in the Okanagan diminishes Thursday night, another surge of sunshine slides in Friday morning.

The effects of a cold front that is triggering Thursday’s thunderstorms will be felt, but just slightly, with afternoon highs dipping back into the high 20s during the day under a mix of sun and cloud.

Mostly sunny skies will roll back in with an upper ridge on Saturday, as daytime highs soar back into the low 30s and stay for Father’s Day on Sunday.

Dad’s day will begin under a mix of sun and cloud, but there is a slight chance of late-day showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. However, if they do develop, they will only last for a short period.

The result is a pretty awesome day to spend with Dad outside, with temperatures making it up to around 30 degrees and just a chance of late-day storm to keep your eye on.

An upper trough will drop in for the subsequent work week, with daytime highs dipping back into the mid-20s and mostly cloudy skies rolling in with a chance of showers here and there.

