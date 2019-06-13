Man arrested following alleged road rage incident in Milton

A man has been arrested following what police are calling a “road rage incident” in Milton.
Halton police were called to reports of a fight on Regional Road 25, north of Lower Base Line, just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say two drivers got into a verbal altercation and pulled over to the side of the road, where the fight reportedly escalated.
One of the drivers was allegedly assaulted and taken to hospital with serious injuries, but police say the accused fled the scene.
A short time later, a 31-year-old Burlington man was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.
He will appear in court on Thursday for a bail hearing.
