With summer around the corner, Waterloo police issue bike security tips

With summer just around the corner, Waterloo Regional Police expect to see a rise in the number of reported bike thefts in the region over the coming months.

A year ago, there were over 1,100 bikes reported stolen in Waterloo region, but so far this year, police have received 238 reports.

Const. Ashley Dietrich says that they expect “a drastic rise in the summer” since there are more bikes on the road.

With that in mind, they are reminding people of some ways to help optimize the chances of getting your bike back as well as some ways to help prevent it from getting stolen in the first place.

“We just want to remind people of this process so we don’t see the same number as last year,” Dietrich said.

They suggest you take a picture of your bike and its serial number so police can identify your bike in case it is stolen and recovered.

Police also say to not leave your bike unattended and to make sure you keep it locked to a solid object in a high traffic, well-lit area with a lock that cannot be cut.

They also suggest that you keep your bike inside at night and if you store it in a garage or shed, make sure the doors are closed and secure.