Jurassic Park in Peterborough rained out again for Game 6 screening of NBA finals

Inclement weather has once again forced the cancellation of the screening of the NBA finals at Millennium Park in downtown Peterborough.

On Thursday morning, Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien tweeted that Game 6 of Thursday night would not be screened at the downtown park due to the weather. The Toronto Raptors lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 over the Golden State Warriors. Tip-off for Game 6 is at 9 p.m. from Oakland, California. With a win, the Raptors can claim their first NBA championship in franchise history.

“Bad news – the equipment we need to play the Raptors Game 6 live in the park tonight needs to be set up early – and can’t get wet,” she said in a tweet.

The city screened Game 4 at Millennium Park last Friday, however, the screening for Game 5 on Monday night was cancelled due to heavy rainfall.

Game 7, if necessary, is Sunday at 8 p.m. in Toronto. The game will be air live at Millennium Park, once again weather permitting.

