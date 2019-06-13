N.S. RCMP investigating stabbing in Lower Sackville

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Thursday in the 400 block of Sackville Drive.

Police say at approximatly 1:15 a.m., they received a complaint of a stabbing. A 39-year-old man was reportedly walking on the sidewalk when a suspected walked up to him and stabbed him several times.

The Mounties are not sure what kind of weapon was used.

Police say their suspect then walked away from the scene, and was last spotted being on Sackville Drive walking towards Downsview Mall.

The two individuals are not known to each other, and the suspect is approximately 5’10” and about 30-years-old.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Mounties dispatched a K-9 unit from the Halifax Regional Police to the scene, but the suspect was not located.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 902 490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.