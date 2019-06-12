UPDATE: Secure-the-building mode lifted at 3 Regina schools, investigation continues

Secure-the-building mode placed on three north Regina schools has been lifted.

The schools impacted were St. Michael Community School, Mother Teresa Middle School and Imperial Community School.

Regina police say it was caused by an investigation that took place in the area of 2nd Avenue North and the 300 block of Rose Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they also contacted residents in nearby homes, telling them to stay inside.

According to police, the schools enacted a dismissal procedure at the end of their day.

According to a Global News camera operator, arrests were made.

More details to come…