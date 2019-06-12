Police seek witnesses following parking garage assault in St. Catharines

Niagara regional police are appealing for witnesses following an assault at a parking garage in downtown St. Catharines.

Officers were called to the parking garage at 8 Ontario St. at 2 a.m. on May 30, where an argument between several people escalated into physical violence.

One man suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury to his face during the disturbance.

Police say they believe there are witnesses and are urging anyone with information to contact them.

No charges have been laid at this time.

