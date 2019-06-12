Police search for suspect in northeast London pharmacy hold-up

City police are appealing to the public for information related to a pharmacy hold-up in northeast London.

Officers say it was around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, May 26 when a man entered a pharmacy in the area of Adelaide Street North and Huron Street. The suspect allegedly told the pharmacist he had a gun, but it was never seen.

The suspect allegedly demanded prescription medication and once he received it fled the store.

Officers say no one was hurt during the incident.

London police have described the suspect (pictured above) as white, approximately 30-years-old and 6’0″ with a heavy build.

He had a dark beard and was wearing a black baseball hat, grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).